Charles Watts shares update on Arsenal ace Reiss Nelson ahead of Manchester City clash











Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is available to face Manchester City on Wednesday, according to Goal.com.

The 23-year-old has not played for the Gunners since the World Cup break due to a thigh injury.

Nelson returned to Arsenal training earlier this month, suggesting he was available for Mikel Arteta.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

However, the Gunners boss didn’t include him in the matchday squads against Everton and Brentford.

Before the Bees clash, Arteta said that, while Nelson has “started to do some work outside”, he was “not ready” to play any part just yet.

Goal.com’s Charles Watts admitted on his YouTube channel last week that he was surprised by the forward’s continued absence.

“I’m surprised he’s ruled Reiss Nelson out because Reiss has been training, in full training, for the last two weeks now,” said Watts.

“He trained ahead of the Everton game last week and he trained all week this week, so I’m surprised he’s ruled him out.

“He says he’s still not ready to contribute, which is a bit surprising.”

Now, Watts has written in Goal.com that Nelson is “believed to be available, should Arteta opt to include him in his matchday squad”.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nelson’s Arsenal future uncertain

Nelson is an “electrifying” player who hasn’t had much luck this year.

The Arsenal attacking ace has only made seven appearances due to injury.

However, he showed what he’s capable of with a masterclass back in October.

Nelson grabbed two goals and a brace in the resounding 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

With Arsenal signing Leandro Trossard in January, Arteta likely felt he didn’t need to rush Nelson back.

At the same time, you have to wonder whether the Hale End graduate is now surplus to requirements.

Nelson’s contract runs out at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll pen a new deal.