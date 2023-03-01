Charles Watts discusses 'pretty big' update ahead of Arsenal v Everton











Arsenal have the chance to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table tonight.

The Gunners will play out their game in hand when they host Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s loss to Everton last month saw them suffer a downturn in form that dropped them to second place.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, Mikel Arteta’s charges have since steadied the ship and are now back at the summit.

At present, Arsenal are two points ahead of Manchester City, who have played a game more than the Gunners.

Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin once again for their trip to the Emirates Stadium.

The Toffees striker’s only appearance under Sean Dyche came in that win over Arsenal just under a month ago.

However, he was forced off just past the hour mark, and hasn’t featured for Everton since.

Dyche all-but confirmed that Calvert-Lewin wasn’t going to feature against the Gunners.

As per the Liverpool Echo, the Everton manager said the forward is recovering.

When asked if he could provide a timescale, Dyche simply said: “No.”

‘Should reap the benefits’

Charles Watts, speaking on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, said Calvert-Lewin’s absence is “pretty big” news.

He also speculated that Arsenal’s defenders “will be happy”, as Calvert-Lewin is a significant threat on the pitch.

“No Calvert-Lewin, that is now confirmed,” began Watts. “which I think is a pretty big thing for Arsenal as I’ve spoken about before.

“I think they’ll be happy about that. I think Saliba and Gabriel will be happy about that.

“And I think it will certainly limit the sort of options Everton have in terms of getting the ball out quickly and relieving pressure with a long ball towards the front line.

“Because if it’s not Calvert-Lewin there, they just haven’t really got that physical presence.

“He can stand with his back to goal, he can win battles in the air with Saliba and Gabriel.

“I think they might struggle a little bit and I think Arsenal certainly should reap the benefits of that this evening.”

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Arsenal won’t take anything for granted

Spot on from Watts. While it’s a shame for any player to be out injured and recovering, his absence certainly makes Everton weaker.

Obviously Arsenal won’t take anything for granted, particularly against a team that defeated them not long ago.

At the same time, a combination of a fully-focused Arsenal and a weakened Everton side means the Gunners should, in theory, have a better chance of winning.