‘Changed his mind’: Gary Neville says Jamie Carragher has done big U-turn over Liverpool player off-air

Liverpool are still very much the subject of speculation as the transfer window edges ever closer to its deadline.

At the time of writing, the Reds are yet to announce the signing of Ryan Gravenberch, despite reports saying it’s just a matter of time.

Not only that, but the future of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is not 100 percent certain just yet.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The Reds attacker is reportedly on the radar of Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad. They’re said to have made a £200million bid for him.

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have been discussing Salah’s valuation on the channel.

Neville mentioned what Carragher had allegedly told him off air, saying: “This man has just changed his mind off camera and said £200million!

Carragher replied: “I actually think Mo Salah, when you look at what Kane went for, it was £100million, I think Kane was maybe a year younger.

“Salah looks after himself really well and has two years to go. I think for Liverpool to sell for what he’s worth, they are going to want way more.

“Is he worth £150million if there was no Saudi Arabian situation? He’s probably around the £100million mark.

“But why have they left it so late? If they wanted him that badly, why wouldn’t they make this bid six weeks ago?”

Our view

You’d like to think that Liverpool will turn down any more offers for Salah now purely because of how late they’re coming.

The Reds only have a few hours before they can bring in any new players. That’s way too short notice to replace Salah.

Had Al-Ittihad made their move a month ago, they might’ve had more of a chance. As it stands, they’ll probably have to wait.

We say probably because you never know how things pan out in the transfer window, but nonetheless, it doesn’t look likely now.