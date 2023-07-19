Champions League striker dropped from club’s pre-season tour amid West Ham links

West Ham United have reportedly expressed an interest in AC Milan’s Divock Origi.

Get Italian Football News has claimed that the Hammers are one of two Premier League sides eyeing the Belgian.

As well as West Ham, Crystal Palace are apparently in pursuit of Origi.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Hammers are seemingly looking to replace Gianluca Scamacca this summer.

The Italian has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium in the coming weeks.

West Ham have also received a cash injection in the form of £100million up front from the sale of Declan Rice.

Now, the Hammers are in a position to bolster their ranks ahead of a huge 2023-24 season.

They will be playing in the Europa League as well as hoping to do better in the Premier League.

West Ham linked with Liverpool icon

Meanwhile, Origi – who became a club legend at Liverpool – has endured a difficult maiden season in Milan.

Origi joined Milan last summer from the Merseyside club, but his maiden season in Italy hasn’t gone to plan.

He registered just two goals and one assist from 36 appearances. He also clocked up just over 1,100 minutes of first-team football.

Now, according to Calciomercato, Origi has been dropped from his side’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Apparently, the reported West Ham target is no longer considered ‘part of the project’ at the Champions League side.

Back in March, Calciomercato claimed that Milan has placed a €15million (£13million) price tag on Origi.

Admittedly, the 28-year-old is not thought to be interested in a move to either the Hammers or the Eagles.

He apparently wants to keep fighting for his place at the San Siro.

That said, Origi may not have the opportunity to do so, based on the above report.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Our view

You’ve got to feel sorry for Origi.

He left Liverpool – where he was struggling for game time – to embark on a new challenge with the then-reigning Serie A champions.

However, things haven’t gone to plan, and now he may not even get the chance to redeem himself, based on the above report.

That said, West Ham may be boosted by this news, as they wouldn’t be a bad shout for Origi to join.

They’re based in London, boast a passionate fanbase, and will be playing in the Europa League next term.

Likewise, West Ham could do with a proven Premier League veteran, who’s very much in his prime, in their ranks.