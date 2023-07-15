Champions League giants have held ‘initial talks’ for ‘ridiculous’ £70m Tottenham target – Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedyl interested in Dusan Vlahovic, but now, Fabrizio Romano has shared that a Champions League club have held talks over the player.

Spurs have been linked to the forward for a while now. The club see him as a possible replacement for Harry Kane according to the same reports.

If they were to lose Kane, they would definitely need a striker of Vlahovic’s quality to come in and replace the striker. He is no doubt their best player.

There might be issues however, as PSG also seem very keen on the Juventus striker and this could cause big issues for Spurs.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

PSG hold talks for Tottenham target Vlahovic

It is no shock to see such a prolific striker attract so much interest and battling against PSG will be very hard for a Spurs side who didn’t qualify for Europe.

Romano tweeted the latest update on the Tottenham target. He said: “Paris Saint-Germain interest in Dušan Vlahovic remains, as revealed here one week ago.

“No official bid yet, just initial talks.”

The forward, who has been labelled a “ridiculous” talent, has enjoyed life in Serie A but could be set for a new adventure.

If Spurs could sign the reported £70m target then it would be a massive coup, especially when they are competing with PSG.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Of course, if Spurs still have Kane then they may not try to pursue this target as much, but it would be amazing to have depth in attack at the club.

The North London side need to massively improve next season and get back into top four contention otherwise they will start to lose their top players and struggle to replace them.