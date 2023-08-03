Champions League giants eyeing £32m defender Tottenham are in talks to sign

Reports have been suggesting Tottenham could reunite with Clement Lenglet but the latest update suggests that another club are now interested.

Tottenham had Lenglet on loan last season, and he performed well in a season which many fans of the club will want to forget.

He clearly impressed the hierarchy as reports have suggested that Spurs want to sign him permanently this summer transfer window.

Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Now, a new report suggests that Italian giants AC Milan are keen on Lenglet.

The report goes on to say that the player has been identified as a target to strengthen their defence. They are now seriously considering whether they should make an offer.

AC Milan want Lenglet

Tottenham should be worried about the new competition from AC Milan for the signature of the ‘excellent’ £32million defender this summer.

AC Milan are a club who have qualified for the Champions League. Meanwhile Spurs are not in a European competition next season.

They have digressed and Lenglet would have seen the issues first-hand which saw them finish eighth in the Premier League last season.

Despite this, if the player enjoyed the squad then there is definitely a good chance that he could pick Spurs over Milan should they make offers.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

New manager Ange Postecoglou may also be a positive impact. We’ve already seen in pre-season that he wants his team to be progressive and on the front foot.

Some good players have been signed and Lenglet could enjoy the project that he has seen over the summer. No doubt Spurs need to move quick to beat competition if they want to sign him.