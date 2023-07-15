Champions League giants enter race for ‘exceptional’ Everton target – Romano

Everton are interested in signing Arnaut Danjuma but they will now have to compete with AC Milan according to Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist provided an update on the future of the player as he reported that the Italian giants are interested.

Romano tweeted: “AC Milan have entered the race for Danjuma. He’s in the list while Feyenoord and Everton are also in discussion with the player.

“Understand has met with Sean Dyche and Arne Slot whilst Milan speaks with his agents. Big days for Danjuma, decision expected soon.”

This is big news and Everton will feel very worried now as it will be very hard to compete with AC Milan for the winger.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Everton battling for Danjuma

There is no doubting that Danjuma would be a great signing for Everton. The attacking winger is great on the ball and can be quite prolific. The Dutch international has scored 75 goals and picked up 36 assists across his career so far.

The “exceptional” 26 year-old was already a target for Everton last season. They apparently wanted him in January but he rejected a move and went to Spurs.

Due to this, you could easily see Danjuma rejecting a move to the Toffees in favour of a move to AC Milan instead. The Serie A side qualified for the Champions League and will be playing in the competition next season.

Meanwhile, Everton have survived relegation by the skin of their teeth the last two seasons so the move to Italy is definitely more tempting.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

No doubt whatever happens with Everton’s pursuit of Danjuma, the club definitely need some attackers. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not reliable enough now and the club are definitely lacking goals.

They really need a big summer. The last two seasons have proved that their squad is not good enough and if they do not strengthen then they could easily get relegated.