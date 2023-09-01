Champions League finalists now think signing ‘magnificent’ Spurs player today would be too complicated

Inter Milan are now considering other options as they look to sign a new midfielder before the deadline as they believe that a deal to land Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham Hotspur would be very complicated.

That is according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which claims that the Nerazzurri are now considering a move for Davy Klaassen.

Spurs are facing a race against time to offload Tanguy Ndombele before the deadline. Ange Postecoglou has become the latest Tottenham boss to fail to find a way to include the Frenchman in his plans.

Inter considering other options after Ndombele interest

Of course, Spurs finding clubs to take Ndombele has not been easy. He arrived for a huge fee. And you would imagine that that is reflected in the wages he earns in North London.

Certainly, a move to San Siro looks to be becoming increasingly unlikely. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter want Ndombele. But a deal would be very complicated, so they are considering other options. Ajax man Klaassen is one of those on the radar.

It does Spurs absolutely no favours to keep Ndombele beyond the window. Obviously, tonight is not the last chance to find him a new club. But the number of potential exit routes closes dramatically.

He is a ‘magnificent‘ talent at his best. So hopefully for Tottenham, there is a club out there willing to take a chance on him.