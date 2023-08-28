Champions League Group Stage Draw 23/24: Date, Time, TV Channel UK, Teams & More

The Champions League Group Stage draw for the 23/24 campaign is nearly upon us. Here is absolutely everything you need to know about it.

The Champions League. Arguably the most significant club competition in all of football. It plays host to the best players, teams and managers, and everyone dreams of lifting that famous cup.

Manchester City are the holders heading into this year’s competition. They’ll face stiff competition though, with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and so many more eager to prise it from their grasp.

It all begins with the group stages, particularly the draw. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

When is the Champions League Group Stage Draw?

The Champions League Group Stage Draw will be taking place on Thursday the 31st of August 2023. The draw will take place at 5 pm (BST) in Monaco.

How to Watch & Live Stream the Champions League Group Stage Draw

UEFA will be streaming the entirety of the draw live. The stream will begin at 5 PM BST – however, the process is usually quite staggered, so don’t expect the draw to begin straight away.

The stream can be accessed right here.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

What UK TV Channel will the Champions League Group Stage Draw be on?

The Champions League Group Stage Draw 23/24 will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK.

What pots are teams in the Champions League Group Stage Draw?

Here are all the confirmed teams so far that are taking part in the Champions League Group Stage Draw and the pots they reside in.

Pot One

Pot Two

Pot Three

Pot Four

The remaining slots will be filled once the qualification phase concludes on the 30th of August 2023. We’ll be updating this page with the sides that made it through.