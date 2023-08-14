Champions League club now want to sign 26 year-old Crystal Palace ace

One Crystal Palace striker is attracting new interest from a European club participating in the Champions League next season.

According to a new report from German publication Bild, Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Apparently, the forward is a ‘new name’ on their list but they are yet to make an offer. The report goes on to say that he is available for around £7million.

With Odsonne Edouard the only other natural striker at the club, it will be interesting to see if Dortmund’s pursuit of Mateta speeds up soon.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund want Jean-Philippe Mateta

The 26 year-old forward has had his moments at Crystal Palace, but he has never been good enough since joining the club when it comes to scoring goals.

Last season sums it up for the Frenchman as he only managed two goals in the Premier League in the 29 appearances he made.

If a club like Dortmund are going to come in for him, they clearly believe they can unlock some qualities not seen yet by Palace.

The Champions League club could put in a relatively low offer if they desperately want to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

For Palace it seems like a good idea to offload the player. It has clearly not worked and they will recoup a decent fee for him barring in mind his form.

It will be interesting to see what they do, if he does go they will need to bring in another striker urgently. If they sold the £50k-a-week star and something happens to Edouard then they will be in big trouble.