Champions League club have now opened talks to sign ‘magnificent’ £25m Arsenal player; he’s keen to go

Real Sociedad are now in talks to sign Kieran Tierney on loan this season, with the Arsenal defender keen to move to Spain in the final days of the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which notes that the Basque side are on pole position to win the race to sign the 25-year-old.

Kieran Tierney looks destined to leave the Emirates before the deadline. It looked ominous for the Scotland international that he has been left out of the squad for the Gunners’ first two Premier League games this season.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

He has gradually fallen down the pecking order. And it is now looking increasingly likely that Tierney will leave the Gunners by the end of next week.

Tierney in talks with Real Sociedad ahead of loan move

According to The Sun, Real Sociedad are now in talks with Arsenal over a loan deal for the £25 million star. The report adds that Tierney is keen on the switch to La Liga, with Real set to be in the Champions League this season.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

There had been interest from Celtic in a loan deal for their former hero. However, The Sun suggests that the Hoops have not made an approach for Tierney.

Instead, Real Sociedad are now hoping to wrap up a deal for Tierney in the next few days.

Arsenal fans may be disappointed to see Tierney leave on loan. His departure has not come about because he is a bad player. But rather he just does not appear to suit Arteta’s preferred system.

The Gunners have spent a fair amount of money in this window. So they would have hoped to bring some money in by offloading some of their fringe players permanently.

Tierney has been labelled ‘magnificent‘ previously. So it is a surprise that he is seemingly having to leave on loan to move away.

But Arsenal may be hoping that a successful loan in Spain actually boosts their chances of receiving a big fee for Tierney further down the line.