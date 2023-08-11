Champions League club have now ‘entered the dance’ for ‘amazing’ forward Everton want

There is some good and bad news in the latest transfer update surrounding Everton and their attacking target Hugo Ekitike.

There have been many reports linking Everton with the Paris Saint-Germain forward but sadly the latest news suggests it may not be as easy to sign him now.

According to 90min, PSG do want to sell the forward as they have signed Goncalo Ramos. Now though, he is attracting interest from multiple sides and now, Borussia Dortmund have ‘entered the dance’.

This will be really bad news for Everton, as it will be really hard to compete with a big Champions League side like Dortmund for the exciting prospect.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Everton now competing with European giants for Ekitike

Everton definitely need to strengthen their attack and bringing Ekitike to the club would be a huge signing for the Toffees.

The ‘amazing‘ player is highly-rated and clearly has top potential for PSG to sign him in the first place. More so, Ekitike is only 21 years-old so has lots of time to grow and reach the high ceiling he has.

For a club like Everton who have been struggling financially, it is a great idea to sign a young talent who will grow and be someone they could sell for a huge profit.

Sadly the Frenchman has only scored four goals so far in just over 30 appearances for PSG. Despite this, when he was more of a consistent starter, Ekitike managed to score 11 goals in 28 games for Ligue 1 side Reims.

Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Sadly, it looks like it will now be a lot tougher to sign the player due to Borussia Dortmund now wanting to sign him this summer transfer window.

Only time will tell if they can manage to pull off a massive coup or whether they will have to start looking for more options elsewhere.