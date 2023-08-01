Champions League club preparing £21m offer for ‘unbelievable’ West Ham ace after £17m bid rejected – Romano

The latest news from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared that West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca is attracting interest from Inter Milan.

The West Ham forward has struggled since joining the club last summer. Now it looks like he could be on his way out.

Fabrizio Romano has shared that the Serie A giants and Champions League club Inter Milan have already made contact with the Hammers. He said: “Inter have approached West Ham for Gianluca Scamacca — initial verbal bid around €20m for permanent move.”

Romano then provided an update on the situation as he said: “West Ham have rejected Inter’s initial approach for €20m plus add ons for Gianluca Scamacca. Inter will return with new proposal in the next days, close to €25m package — West Ham asking price is understood to be around €30m. Scamacca, keen on the move.”

Inter Milan make move for Scamacca

The ‘unbelievable‘ player only signed last summer and came with a lot of promise. Sadly, through injury and David Moyes not favouring him, he has struggled.

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals for West Ham in 27 appearances. This is a decent tally, but only three of these goals came in the Premier League.

It is not good enough for a player who reportedly signed for the Premier League side for around £35million from Sassuolo.

Now, the Hammers have to decide whether to accept an offer of around £21million for Scamacca. It may be best for them to cash in.

It is a big summer for the club. They have lost star player Declan Rice and it looks like there could be a few other players who could depart.

They need to start moving in the summer transfer window soon or they could fall behind to their competitors in the division.