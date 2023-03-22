Chairman says player Newcastle sold for under £1m is ‘miles better’ than Callum Wilson











Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has claimed that former Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney is ‘miles better’ than Callum Wilson.

Toney is enjoying an exceptional season with Brentford as he’s netted 16 Premier League goals in just 24 appearances under Thomas Frank.

Wilson enjoyed a promising start to his campaign at Newcastle, which ultimately led to him being named in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad a few months back.

But the goals have dried up for the 31-year-old after his trip to Qatar as he’s netted just once in the league since.

MacAnthony has been speaking about Toney’s form on The Hard Truth podcast and he simply cannot understand how Wilson was picked for England over the Brentford striker back in November.

MacAnthony says Toney is ‘miles better’ than Wilson

Speaking on his podcast, MacAnthony said that Toney is actually ‘streets ahead’ of Wilson in terms of ability.

“I said it at the time they should never have picked Callum Wilson over him going to the World Cup,” the Peterborough chairman said.

“Absolute jobs for the boys the fact he was picked for the World Cup. Ivan Toney is miles better than Callum Wilson.

“If Callum Wilson was fully fit in the condition that Toney was in that’s a different question, but for me Toney is streets ahead of him.”

Of course, Toney actually played for MacAnthony’s Posh side before he joined Brentford back in 2020.

MacAnthony picked him up for just £650,000 from Newcastle (The Daily Mail) and he went on to score 49 goals in just two seasons at the club.

The 27-year-old is now thriving at Brentford and despite the fact that MacAnthony may have a soft spot for his former player, it’s hard to argue that he’s probably right about Southgate’s decision.

Toney has been the best English striker in the league apart from Harry Kane this season.

Wilson was in brilliant form leading up the the tournament in Qatar though and Southgate may have been better off bringing both players.

While the Magpies may have some regrets over allowing Toney to leave, the move is probably what enabled him to develop into the top striker he is today.

Newcastle have also got their own talisman now too as Alexander Isak continues to impress during his first season in England.

