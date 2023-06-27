Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, a player Cesc Fabregas wanted Liverpool to sign last year.

The Gunners are fighting Manchester City in the race to sign Declan Rice this summer. The Englishman is their top transfer target, and they’re doing everything they possibly can to get him.

If Arsenal miss out on Rice, The Daily Mail claim France international midfielder Fofana could be an alternative. Fabregas knows him very well.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Cesc Fabregas wanted Arsenal target Youssouf Fofana to join Liverpool

Liverpool have been in need of new midfielders for about two years now.

The Reds decided against signing new players in the middle of the park last season, and that cost them big time. They will definitely sign another midfielder now after Alexis Mac Allister, and if Jurgen Klopp was to take Cesc Fabregas‘ advice, he’d have a look at Youssouf Fofana.

The Spaniard spent three-and-a-half years at Monaco after leaving Chelsea. He used his years of experience as a top midfielder to guide young players there, and Fofana was one of three youngsters he took under his wing.

The now 24-year-old has improved massively over the years, and speaking to RMC Sport in 2022, Fabregas claimed he’d love to see him in a Liverpool shirt one day.

He said: “When I came, Thierry (Henry) and Vadim (Vasilyev) also asked me to help grow the young people. It was an important point. Today, I feel like I have won the respect and sympathy of this younger generation.

“I hope I have helped. We like each other. I will continue to follow them, exchange with them. I would like to see (Youssouf) Fofana, (Sofiane) Diop or (Aurelien) Tchouameni at Bayern or Liverpool!”

Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images

TBR View:

Fofana has been a brilliant player for Monaco over the last two years.

The Frenchman’s brilliant performances even earned him a place in France’s World Cup squad last winter, and it is no surprise that top clubs are looking at him now.

Arsenal really do need a new midfielder this summer – they may even need two if both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey end up leaving the club in the coming weeks.

Fofana, branded as an ‘all-action’ midfielder, would be a decent option, but we’re sure Rice is the one everyone would prefer.