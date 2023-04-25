‘Certainty’: Ray Parlour was absolutely convinced 51-year-old manager was going to get the Tottenham job











Ray Parlour can’t believe Mauricio Pochettino isn’t going to get the Tottenham job, stating that he thought it was an absolute certainty that the Argentine would be returning to Spurs.

Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, Parlour was discussing Tottenham’s managerial situation, and he got onto the topic of Pochettino.

Parlour says that he was absolutely convinced that Pochettino would be returning to Spurs, but now, it looks as though the Argentine is headed to Chelsea instead.

Parlou claims that it’s a real blow for Spurs that Pochettino is headed to Chelsea, claiming that he’s sure that Spurs fans wanted him.

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Parlour can’t believe it’s not Pochettino

The pundit spoke about the 51-year-old manager.

“Everybody thought Pochettino was an absolute certainty, I certainly did,” Parlour said.

“That’s another hammer blow for Spurs if that happens because I’m sure quite a few Spurs fans wanted him [Pochettino]”

Obvious choice

Parlour can’t believe that Spurs haven’t gone after Pochettino, and, in all honesty, neither can we.

The Argentine was the obvious choice for Tottenham after Antonio Conte was sacked. He’s loved by the fans, he’s loved by the players and he plays the right style of football.

However, despite Pochettino ticking all of these boxes, Daniel Levy has refused to go back and speak to his former manager, and it’s really difficult to understand why.

Of course, relationships in football can often be very fragile and there is a lot of history between Levy and Pochettino, but sometimes you just have to swallow your pride and do the right thing for your football club.

Sadly, it looks as though Tottenham have missed out on Pochettino now and they’ll have to look elsewhere.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

