‘Certainly on the list’: Chelsea actually thought about signing ‘special’ Arsenal player this summer – journalist

Emile Smith Rowe has been the subject of a lot of transfer speculation as of late.

The Arsenal youngster is barely getting a game at the Emirates these days, and when a player this talented is rotting on the bench, the vultures begin to circle.

Indeed, Smith Rowe is way too good to be a benchwarmer at Arsenal, and, as you can imagine, a number of Premier League clubs are said to be monitoring his situation.

Interestingly, according to Kaya Kaynak, speaking on The Arsenal Way Podcast, Chelsea actually looked at signing Smith Rowe this summer, but Arsenal were never planning on entertaining the idea of selling the youngster to one of their bitter rivals.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Chelsea wanted Smith Rowe

Kaynak shared what he knows about this situation and the ‘special’ player.

“They didn’t necessarily come in with an offer, but he was certainly on the list. They showed interest late in the window, they really wanted a wide player. They looked at Smith Rowe before they looked at Cole Palmer. Arsenal were unequivocal in saying that he’s not for sale, and they were all summer. This is a player they still think can contribute and he has three years on his contract. The issue is that’s not translating in terms of minutes, he’s surely in a position where he’s thinking I can’t wait for you and I can’t wait for his chance,” Kaynak said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Chelsea would’ve been a good move

As much as Smith Rowe is a fan favourite at Arsenal, we can’t help but think that a move to Chelsea would’ve made a lot of sense for him.

Cole Palmer is getting plenty of chances to shine at Stamford Bridge after moving to the Blues, and Smith Rowe could really have benefitted from that amount of gametime.

Sadly, the England international isn’t getting much of a look-in at Arsenal, and if that doesn’t change, perhaps he’ll soon be considering his future.

Smith Rowe may well be one to watch as we head into the January transfer window.