Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Chris Wheatley has been discussing some of Arsenal’s summer transfer plans and a potential raid of the Bundesliga.

The reporter says that the Gunners are keen on two players from the Bundesliga, Moussa Diaby and Julian Brandt.

Both players are attacking midfielders who can operate on either flank, and according to Wheatley, the Gunners could make a move for one of these two players.

Arsenal want Diaby and Brandt

Wheatley shared what he knows about this transfer story.

“Arsenal are interested in the young Bayer Leverkusen winger and they have been for a while. He’s a player they do like. One thing that will be key this summer for Mikel Arteta is that they won’t sign players for the sake of signing players. He’s stood by that since joining the club. They know exactly what kind of player they’re looking for.

“Diaby is a player who has a lot of interest from clubs across Europe. He’s not the only player Arsenal have been looking at in that position, Julian Brandt is a player they have long admired. I think between him and Diaby there are players in the Bundesliga Arsenal are keeping an eye on, they’re certainly two players to have a look at

Would fit well

Either of these two would be fantastic additions to this Arsenal squad.

As a speedy left-footer who likes to cut inside from the right flank, Diaby is the perfect backup for Bukayo Saka, while Brandt could fit into any of the Gunners’ three attacking midfield spots brilliantly.

Recently hailed as ‘fantastic’, Brandt has played a key part in Borussia Dortmund’s incredible recent winning run, and he’d really suit this Arsenal side with his silky style of play and attacking intent.

Keep an eye on these two as we head into the summer transfer window.

