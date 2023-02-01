Celtic v Livingston: Pat Bonner hails 'absolute class' Kyogo Furuhashi goal











Celtic legend and BBC Sport pundit Pat Bonner praised Hoops star Kyogo Furuhashi for his efforts against Livingston on Wednesday night.

The £4.6million ace scored a superb goal in first-half injury time to put Ange Postecoglou’s side 3-0 up against Livi at Parkhead.

Matt O’Riley sent a long ball upfield for Kyogo. And Ayo Obileye’s missed attempt to clear sent the 28-year-old clean through.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kyogo still had work to do, but he did so without difficulty. He got the better of Jack Fitzwater before rifling into the far corner of the opposition net.

Bonner loved what he saw, telling Sportsound: “Well, well, well, he showed his absolute class in this instance.

“A one v one situation, straightened up the defender. Knocked it by him down the left hand side, waited for his moment with a bit of pace and bang with his left foot across the goalkeeper into the corner. A great finish.”

It was Kyogo’s 18th Premiership goal of the season and his 21st in all competitions for the Hoops.

Kyogo’s goal put Celtic well beyond the reach of Livi, who failed to conjure up a response in the second half.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Greg Taylor had opened the scoring in the 29th minute. He teed himself up and fired home with no Livi players near him.

Daizen Maeda then grabbed the second four minutes later. Obileye hit a clearance off the Celtic ace and into the net.

Their efforts ensure that the Bhoys’ 100 percent home record remains. The win also keeps them nine points clear at the top of the Premiership table.