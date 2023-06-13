Celtic star Oh Hyeon-gyu has shared what he’s told Son Heung-Min about new Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou was named as Tottenham’s new manager last week after a lengthy search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

The Aussie is expected to bring about drastic changes at Spurs following four years of hiring pragmatic managers.

He built an exciting side during his time at Celtic and earned plaudits for his attacking style of football.

And Celtic’s Oh has told Son Heung-Min that Postecoglou is tactically ‘exceptional’.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

What Oh has already told Son about Posetcoglou

Oh claims Son has already asked him about Postecoglou’s style of football, with the duo currently on international duty with South Korea.

The 22-year-old Celtic star only made the switch to Glasgow back in January, but he was full of praise for his former boss.

“He [Son] asked me about Ange’s style—what he emphasises, his style of play,” Oh said.

“I’ve only played for Ange for half a year, but I already know that he’s tactically exceptional. I believe he’ll succeed.” as quoted by Football Scotland.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, Tottenham fans have suffered some pretty dull football over the past few seasons, with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte taking more defensive approaches.

Postecoglou is renowned for setting his teams up to play on the front foot and press high up the pitch, which will be music to the ears of Spurs supporters.

Yet, it’s interesting to hear that Son has asked his South Korean teammate about Postecoglou’s style of play.

The 30-year-old endured a difficult campaign as he struggled for form under Conte and Postecoglou’s style of play could benefit the winger massively.

As much as Spurs fans are desperate to see their side play a different brand of football, you can imagine the majority of the Tottenham players feel the same way.