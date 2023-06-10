Celtic open talks with manager Leeds are considering to replace Allardyce

Celtic are considering Daniel Farke as their new manager and have made the first steps towards appointing the German coach.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Celtic have made the first move to going for Farke as the look to bring in a replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

Farke is currently out of work and was last seen on British shores while in charge of Norwich City.

Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Celtic make move for Daniel Farke

Taking to his Twitter account this afternoon, Plettenberg tweeted to say that Celtic have now had some initial talks with Farke about replacing Postecoglou.

The German coach left Borussia Monchengladbach after being given the boot after just a year in charge.

Of course, Celtic could face a battle with Leeds to appoint Farke. Reports have suggested that the 49ers group have Farke on their list of potential next Leeds managers.

The Whites are looking for yet another coach after opting against going with Sam Allardyce. The former England boss failed to rescue them from relegation this season.

Celtic, meanwhile, were powerless to stop Tottenham taking Postecoglou off their hands and are now looking far and wide for their next head coach.

A risky appointment

As we know, different managers at different times of their careers suit different clubs. But there is an element of risk with appointing Farke, it has to be said.

He did a decent enough job with Norwich but since then, his stock has fallen a bit.

Sure, at just 46 he is a young enough manager and he does have good ideas from a good background in Germany.

But following Postecoglou is going to be some ask. Success is demanded at Celtic and anything less will see Farke classed as a failure.

This one will be met with mixed feelings among the Bhoys fans you feel. Indeed, Leeds fans will have their reservations as well.