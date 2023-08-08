Celtic now want ‘exceptional’ 20-year-old tipped to become ‘one of the best players in the world’

Celtic are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer transfer window and reports have linked them to James McAtee.

The Scottish Premiership has already started and it started off perfectly for Celtic. They won 4-2 and will be expecting to score a lot of goals this season.

Now, reports from The Daily Mail has shared that they have an interest in McAtee. At the moment, Manchester City are unsure whether they want to allow him to leave right now.

The report goes on to say that interested clubs like Celtic would be willing to take him either on a permanent move or on a loan move.

Celtic interested in McAtee

It is no shock to see Celtic want to sign the young prospect. He shone whilst on loan at Sheffield United last season and looks a top talent.

The midfielder is only 20 years-old but has already been hailed by Pep Guardiola as an ‘exceptional‘ talent and also technically got a Premier League winners medal.

For the U21 Manchester City side, McAtee has managed 27 goals and 19 assists in 52 appearances. This is a great tally for a midfielder.

A loan at Celtic could be the ideal next move for him. No doubt he would feature a lot for the Hoops and he would also get to grow in a physical professional division. McAtee has been tipped to become ‘one of the best players in the world’.

A loan also suits Celtic. With him being a young prospect, there are still no doubt some risks about whether he can reach that potential.

Celtic could see whether he could be a potential future star for them and perhaps look to try and get him on a permanent deal next summer. With him drawing David Silva comparisons, it may be hard to tempt Manchester City into a permanent sale.