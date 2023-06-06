Celtic expected to make approach for 'elite-level' 43-year-old manager - report











Celtic are currently looking for a new manager in wake of Ange Postecoglou’s move south of the border.

Several coaches have been linked with the Hoops hotseat, including Brendan Rodgers, Jesse Marsch, Matthias Jaissle and David Moyes.

However, the strongest speculation involving the Celtic manager’s job at present seems to involve Enzo Maresca.

Photo by Lynne Cameron – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The Bhoys reportedly interviewed the 43-year-old in 2021 before ultimately opting for Ange Postecoglou.

Now, according to Football Scotland, Manchester City are bracing themselves for a Celtic approach for their coach.

The Hoops have apparently been keeping tabs on Maresca and are keen to speak to him again for their vacancy.

Celtic will reportedly make a tentative approach towards the Italian with a view to further talks later this summer.

At present, Maresca is helping Man City prepare for their upcoming Champions League final against Inter Milan.

‘All the credentials’

Admittedly, Maresca is a bit of a gamble for Celtic, as his CV doesn’t contain much senior managerial experience.

He has plenty of experience as an assistant manager and as a youth team manager, but not as a first-team boss.

Maresca’s lone managerial stint, at Serie B side Parma, ended after just 14 games -four wins, five draws and five losses.

However, he does come with good endorsements from the likes of Robert Snodgrass and Roberto De Zerbi.

“He’ll have learned a lot working under Pep,” the Daily Record quotes Snodgrass as saying a couple of years ago.

“What you see with Pep and his style of play – that’s what Enzo looked up to.

“When he was at West Ham there were three or four different managers he’d study and try and work like in and out of possession.

“I thought he was top class. An elite level coach. You could see he had all the credentials to be a top gaffer.”

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, The Scotsman quoted Brighton boss De Zerbi as lauding Maresca’s “strong personality”.

He added: “We are similar characters. He knows what he wants.

“We have similar ideas about how the game should be played, the style of training.

“To be aggressive on the pitch in terms of the attitude of the player and that you have an organisation defined on the pitch.”