Celtic could now move for 48-year-old manage, Pep Guardiola is a ‘big fan’

Celtic are reportedly interested in hiring former Chelsea boss Graham Potter to replace Ange Postecoglou.

The Hoops are coming off the back of another exceptional season as they swept up every major honour in Scottish football.

Postecoglou has built a brilliant side at Parkhead and delivered a record-breaking eighth domestic treble.

But after a week of speculation over his future, the Aussie boss completed a switch to Tottenham Hotspur today.

It’s left Celtic looking for a new manager ahead of the summer transfer window and it seems as if Graham Potter could be in the frame to replace Postecoglou.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Celtic keen on Potter

FootballTransfers reported just last night that Celtic had already drawn up a list of potential replacements for Postecoglou ahead of his move to Tottenham.

The list includes names such as Jesse Marsch, Brendan Rodgers, David Moyes and, of course, Potter.

The outlet notes that Potter has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 outfit Nice, but he seemingly has admirers at Celtic Park too.

Potter endured a miserable spell at Chelsea before he was sacked back in April.

The 48-year-old had done a brilliant job with Brighton beforehand but was given the difficult task to steer the Blues in the right direction under new owners.

But his style of football gained plenty of admirers at Brighton, including Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard admitted that he’s a ‘big fan’ of the English boss, labelling his Brighton side a ‘joy to watch’.

Of course, it’s a huge blow for Celtic to lose Postecoglou off the back of such a brilliant campaign. But the 57-year-old has left the Bhoys in a brilliant position and they will surely be able to attract some top candidates as they prepare for another season in the Champions League.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Potter seems like a good fit for the club and would continue to deliver the exciting football that Postecoglou provided in Glasgow.

It remains unclear whether or not Potter would be open to a switch to Celtic though, with the likes of Nice and Crystal Palace said to be interested in hiring him.

