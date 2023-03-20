Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou tipped as real contender for Tottenham job











Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has now been tipped as a real contender to take over from Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte’s future at Tottenham is up in the air at the moment after his explosive post-match press conference on Saturday.

The Italian slammed his Tottenham players after they surrendered a 3-1 lead at bottom of the table Southampton.

He labelled them ‘selfish’ after the late collapse, while he also questioned the club’s success on the pitch over the past 20 years under ENIC.

Conte looked set to leave at the end of the season, with his contract entering its final months. It remains unclear whether Daniel Levy will make a decision before then, but he is already eyeing possible replacements.

And it seems that there is a ‘big possibility’ that Postecoglou will be in contention for the job.

Postecoglou tipped as real contender for Spurs job

The Times journalist Gary Jacob spoke about Conte’s future on beIN Sports yesterday and said that Tottenham are looking for a younger manager, with the ‘exception’ being Postecoglou.

“Spurs are already looking at managers, they’re looking at very young, up and coming managers,” he said.

“Perhaps the exception being Ange at Celtic, who’s slightly older. All the managers they’re looking at are coaches and it seems to kind of accept that this time it’s going to be a coach, rather than what they’ve tried before with Jose [Mourinho] and Conte as winners. That’s not worked.

“I think they’re going to go back to a slight reset of going back to the model they had in the past with people like Martin Jol and Pochettino and slowly build with a coach.”

Presenter Carrie Brown, who was speaking to Jacob, rounded off the interview by saying “Ange Postecoglou a big possibility for next season.”

Postecoglou is doing an exceptional job at Celtic and he has already guided them to three trophies during his tenure.

The latest piece of silverware came just last month as the Bhoys beat their Glasgow rivals Rangers 2-1 in the Scottish League Cup final.

Celtic remain on course to complete a domestic treble and they have only lost one game in the Scottish Premiership under Postecoglou this season.

The 57-year-old has the Hoops playing some brilliant football and despite an underwhelming Champions League campaign, he’s building an impressive side at Celtic Park.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs would take what would be seen as a huge risk in appointing Postecoglou. But the Australian boss would tick plenty of boxes for Spurs due to his attractive brand of football and his ability to get the best out of players.

Yet, it seems unlikely that Postecoglou would be willing to leave Celtic before the season ends, with a domestic treble on the horizon. If Postecoglou is a target for Spurs, they would probably have to wait until the summer to try and lure him away from Parkhead.

