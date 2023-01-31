Cedric loan move from Arsenal to Fulham likely to happen - journalist











Dharmesh Sheth has told Sky Sports News (broadcast on 31/1; 19:20) that there is optimism that Cedric Soares will seal his loan move from Arsenal to Fulham in the final hours of the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been one of the busier Premier League sides on deadline day. It appears that Jorginho is on his way to join Mikel Arteta’s side. Meanwhile, they are also working on moving players on.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Sheth has suggested that Albert Sambi Lokonga is now very close to joining Crystal Palace on loan. It has been a disappointing time for Lokonga at the Emirates. So the Gunners will be hoping that he can emulate Conor Gallagher by enjoying a brilliant spell at Selhurst Park.

Lokonga to join Palace, while Cedric looks set for Fulham

And he could be followed out of the exit door by Cedric. Sheth has claimed that the Portuguese is now thought to be closing in on linking up with his countryman Marco Silva at Craven Cottage.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“Two potential departures. Albert Sambi Lokonga, we’re told that one is now very close to happening, it’ll be a straight loan,” he told Sky Sports News.

“He has a contract at the Emirates until 2026 so if he can perform well and Arsenal decide that they want to sell in the summer then he will be a good price.

“Cedric Soares, now this has been going on the whole transfer window to Fulham, straight loan. It was on, it was off, it was on, it was off.

“It looks like it’s almost definitely back on again. It looks like it’s progressing positively again now. We’re told there’s a cautious optimism that this deal for Cedric Soares from Arsenal to Fulham is going to happen.”

Defender may have made final Arsenal appearance

Of course, the Lokonga deal is likely to be more important to Arsenal in the years to come. The Belgian is still very young. And the Gunners clearly saw a lot of potential in the midfielder when they signed him.

Cedric meanwhile, is possibly unlikely to play for Arsenal again should he leave. He has been well down the pecking order at the Emirates. And at 31, the £100,000-a-week defender is unlikely to be someone who pushes back ahead of the likes of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

But he has been a very decent signing for Arteta’s men. And the fans will remember his time with the club fondly if his goodbye becomes more permanent.