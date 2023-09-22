‘Caused so many problems’: Sky Sports pundit wowed by ‘ridiculous’ West Ham player last night

West Ham picked up a victory in their first Europa League match of the season and one Sky Sports Pundit was amazed by Michail Antonio.

West Ham did go behind in their Europa League match against Backa Topla but only for 20 minutes and in the end they won 3-1.

The first of their goals was an own goal, then Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek were the other two goal scorers on the night.

Antonio wasn’t on the scoresheet but he did come on in the 61st minute when West Ham were still losing and pundit Lee Hendrie was massively impressed by his performance.

Sky Sports pundit impressed by Michail Antonio

When at his best, the striker is ‘ridiculous‘ and he has been a key player for the Hammers for many seasons now.

Even though he is 33 years-old, he is still seen as a key asset by manager David Moyes and tends to have a big influence in most games.

Lee Hendrie was a pundit on Sky Sports News during the game. Speaking about Antonio, he said: “That first goal has sparked West Ham into life. Antonio has caused so many problems with his movement. West Ham look a different side.”

This is high praise and it sounds like to Antonio was a game changer in the eyes of the Sky Sports pundit last night.

Antonio has had a good start to the season and in the Premier League, he has two goals in the five games he has played so far.

No doubt Moyes will be hoping that he can continue being a menace to opposition defences for the whole campaign.