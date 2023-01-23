Cascarino compares Mudryk to Alexis Sanchez after Arsenal snub











Tony Cascarino has told The Times that Mykhaylo Mudryk reminded him of Alexis Sanchez when he arrived at Arsenal as the Gunners’ January transfer target made his Chelsea debut on Saturday.

After much anticipation, Chelsea fans got their first glimpse of Mudryk in a Blues shirt at the weekend as he came on during their clash with Liverpool.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The game finished goalless. But Mudryk certainly managed to make an impression on the contest. He looked lively and produced some outstanding touches, particularly inside the Liverpool penalty area.

Cascarino compares Mudryk debut with Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal

Of course, Arsenal supporters would have also been forgiven for having one eye on how the Ukrainian got on for Graham Potter’s side. For much of the last few months, it appeared almost inevitable that he would be joining the Gunners in this window.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Athletic reports that they were prepared to pay the same amount as Chelsea for the 22-year-old. But ultimately, it was those at Stamford Bridge who sold the £88.5 million move to the youngster.

Arsenal have little reason to be disappointed right now. They remain the pace-setters in the Premier League. But obviously, they will be aware that he could be around for a long time if he kicks on.

Certainly, Cascarino believes that he has got a very bright future ahead.

“It is tough to judge a new signing on 35 minutes of action, but Mykhaylo Mudryk looked the real deal against Liverpool. When Chelsea brought him off the bench, it reminded me of a children’s game where a player that is so much better than everybody else is finally allowed on,” he told The Times.

“With his ability to take the ball on the stride and thrive in tight areas, the Ukraine forward reminded me of Alexis Sánchez at the beginning of his Arsenal career, but perhaps with an extra yard of pace.”

There are going to be times where Arsenal wonder if they made the right call with Mudryk. They clearly wanted him and rate him extremely highly. However, there was obviously a reason they were reluctant to meet his asking price.

He would have perhaps been the icing on the cake for Arsenal given where their squad is right now. But the Gunners will hope that they are ultimately vindicated for leaving the door open for Mudryk to move elsewhere.