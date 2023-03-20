Cascarino cannot believe how quickly Arsenal player has improved











Tony Cascarino has told The Times that Bukayo Saka has probably surprised everyone with how quickly he has improved as he lauded the Arsenal forward after his display in the win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side made a real statement in the final Premier League game before the international break. They moved themselves eight points clear of Manchester City with a 4-1 victory over the Eagles.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Of course, it was Saka who inspired the win. The 21-year-old scored twice to take his personal tally in the Premier League to 12 goals. He became the first player in the division this season to reach double figures for goals and assists.

Cascarino surprised by how quickly Saka has developed at Arsenal

Saka has established himself as one of the very best talents in the league. For some, it has been on the cards for a while. He has been a shining light ever since he first came into the Arsenal first-team, often proving to be one of the only positives for the side.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

But Cascarino cannot believe how quickly the England international has developed into a world-class player.

“The Arsenal star brings so much joy to football, it’s really infectious and lovely to watch,” he told The Times. “When you think that he missed that penalty in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy, comes back, becomes a star for his club, shines at the 2022 World Cup and is now playing a central role in Arsenal’s title charge. And he’s only 21, not 22 until September.

“I think he’s surprised everyone with how much he has improved in such a short space of time, and Mikel Arteta deserves credit for that improvement. He is one of the best young talents in world football.”

Gunners star now has no reason to consider leaving anytime soon

It is frightening to think about what level Saka could reach. In fact, it is difficult to not get carried away. He is still young. But he seems to handle everything so well that you would not be shocked to see him kick on further.

What will be particularly pleasing for Arsenal fans is that it no longer appears inevitable that he will move on.

When he came into the side, Arsenal were largely in disarray. So it seemed to be a matter of time before he would outgrow the Gunners and be poached by one of the real heavyweights.

But Arsenal are now one of the heavyweights again. The youngest side in the league is setting the pace this season. They will continue to grow.

Of course, Saka may wonder about playing for another club further down the line. But right now, it is hard to see any reason why he would want to move anywhere anytime soon.