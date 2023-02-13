Cascarino amazed by how good Willian has been since Arsenal exit











Tony Cascarino has told The Times that he cannot believe how good Willian has been since leaving Arsenal, claiming that the forward is playing the best football of his career since arriving at Fulham.

Many football fans will remember exactly what they thought when it appeared that the Brazilian was set to join Fulham. The 34-year-old had had an awful time with both Arsenal and Corinthians. And obviously, his age would suggest that he is into the twilight of his career.

Fulham meanwhile, have not had the best track record for their work in the transfer market. So it seemed to be another misstep from the club.

Willian bouncing back from nightmare Arsenal spell

But how wrong we were.

Willian has been unbelievable for Marco Silva’s side, scoring three goals and contributing three assists. And he scored a brilliant opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

It was a reminder of how good Willian could be. Certainly, it makes his spell with Arsenal all the more baffling. And Cascarino admitted that he could not believe what he has seen from the attacker this season.

He told The Times: “I watch Fulham this season and wonder whether Willian has a twin brother. How can a player who looked finished when he left Arsenal two years ago be performing so magnificently now?

“Against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, practically every Fulham attack involved the 34-year-old. He has a great understanding with the left back Antonee Robinson. Twice a Premier League winner with Chelsea, Willian was a marvellous player but he is playing the best football of his career now.”

It would be interesting to see what Willian, in this form, would do in the current Arsenal side. When he arrived at the Emirates, the Gunners were a team still some way off where Mikel Arteta wanted to take them.

Of course, he has to take some of the blame. But there is no question that it was a coup for Arsenal to bring him to the club. And clearly, the quality remains in his game.

Arsenal are now in a much better place. And they have benefitted from adding those proven winners, with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus proving to be brilliant signings.

Willian would not get into the team over the current forward line. But to have him in the ranks as a backup option may have been a little more helpful, on current evidence.