Carragher shares what he did when Arsenal scored weekend winner











Jamie Carragher told Monday Night Football (broadcast on 6/3; 22:47) that he was celebrating in the car when Reiss Nelson scored the Arsenal winner against Bournemouth at the weekend, and suggested that the 23-year-old could go down as a Gunners legend for that goal.

Mikel Arteta’s men remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. But once again, they had to secure a win the hard way at the weekend.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

With Manchester City winning earlier in the day, it appeared that Saturday may be a nightmare for Arsenal with Bournemouth taking a 2-0 lead at the Emirates.

Carragher celebrated Arsenal winner

However, this Gunners team does not know when it is beaten. And they managed to produce the most remarkable turnaround, with Nelson completing the comeback in the 97th minute.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It was a brilliant strike from the youngster – on his weaker foot. And unsurprisingly, it sent the Emirates into a frenzy – the like of which has rarely been seen at Arsenal’s current home.

Some have criticised Arsenal for getting carried away. Bournemouth are battling relegation. And it is a worry that they fell 2-0 down. But Carragher has defended the Arsenal players for their jubilation – as he himself lost it when he heard that Nelson had scored.

“This is sensational. I was in the car, and I was celebrating,” he told Monday Night Football. “You look at those celebrations, is that a good thing? Is that a bad thing? There’s so long to go. And you’ll get the fun police out there saying: ‘oh, they shouldn’t be celebrating, they shouldn’t do that’. Go for it, embrace it.

“That’ll be one of those moments, if Arsenal go on and win the league, that moment will be remembered forever. And he will be an Arsenal legend for that moment.”

Criticism of the Gunners is just bizarre

It is remarkable that Arsenal have been criticised for celebrating the goal. It was not about the quality of the opposition. That could be a moment which is remembered for years to come. It could be talked about for generations should Arsenal go on and win the title.

It is a lazy cliche, but it is a hallmark of champions to find a way to win. And Arsenal are simply not going away this season.