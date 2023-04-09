Carragher admits £30m Arsenal player has completely proved him wrong











Jamie Carragher has suggested that he is not sure any player has proven him wrong to the level Aaron Ramsdale has since moving to Arsenal.

Carragher was speaking to Sky Sports (broadcast on 9/4; 19:12) after Arsenal played out a stunning 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was an incredible game. And the title race remains in Mikel Arteta’s side’s hands. But the result could have been worse for the Gunners had it not been for the performance of Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal.

Carragher amazed by Ramsdale

Ramsdale made a couple of sensational saves late on to ensure that the visitors held on for a point. Firstly, he somehow managed to deny Mo Salah’s deflected effort that looked destined for the top corner.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And then, he was able to block Ibrahima Konate’s attempt from close range when it seemed that the centre-back’s task to score was simple.

Ramsdale has been sensational throughout the season. He has definitely kicked on after a promising first year. And with that, it is easy to forget just how many Arsenal fans reacted when the Gunners went after the 24-year-old after Sheffield United had been relegated.

It was almost baffling that Arsenal decided to spend £30 million on Ramsdale. He was arriving to be a backup for Bernd Leno. And he had been part of a side which had gone down two years running.

Certainly, Carragher could not fathom why Arsenal made a move. But he is only too happy to admit how wrong he was.

“We always say things at different times and you’re proven wrong, whether it’s about managers, players, certain teams. I don’t think I’ve ever been more wrong, or certainly this season proven wrong, by Aaron Ramsdale,” he told Sky Sports.

“I watched him at times with different teams where he goes down and you see lots of goals go in, you’re thinking can the keeper do better there? And then when Arsenal buy him, I was scratching my head. I’ll be honest with you, I could not believe it when they bought him.”

It is remarkable just what Mikel Arteta and Edu saw in Ramsdale. Of course, he had previously commanded significant transfer fees. But he did not stand out during his time at Bramall Lane.

And in Bernd Leno, Arsenal arguably had one of the more consistent goalkeepers in the Premier League. So there seemed to be little reason to spend £30 million on Ramsdale.

But he quickly took the number one spot. And he has not looked back.