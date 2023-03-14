Carney says Fabinho looks much worse for Liverpool without Henderson











Karen Carney has told The Kelly and Wrighty Show that she massively worries for Fabinho and Liverpool when Jordan Henderson is not involved for the Reds following their loss to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Saturday saw Jurgen Klopp’s side brought back down to earth after their stunning win over Manchester United. Liverpool were beaten 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium. And it proved to be a really disappointing performance from the Reds.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool were dealt a blow ahead of the game, with Henderson starting on the bench. The 32-year-old has been outstanding at times in recent weeks. And along the way, there had been signs that Fabinho may be a lot more like the player fans grew to know following his £44 million move.

Carney worries for Fabinho and Liverpool when Henderson doesn’t start

But with Henderson not starting against the Cherries, Fabinho had another really tough afternoon. It was Liverpool’s first defeat in six in the Premier League. And it was only the second time in that run Henderson has not started.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Certainly, Carney believes that the loss to Bournemouth highlighted just how integral Henderson remains to Klopp’s side’s fortunes.

“When Fabinho is on his own, like he was against Bournemouth, he was vulnerable,” she told The Kelly and Wrighty Show. “And then they kept getting done on the counter attack. The week before, Jordan Henderson sat next to him and they both never got advanced of the ball. They always stayed behind it and then attacked, and then there was that stability. They just cleaned everything up.

“Henderson, for me, is so key. But he can’t play as many games as you’d probably like at the intensity that you would like.

“When you don’t have Henderson, I massively worry about the experience, the leadership and the energy and the imprint within that midfield to get amongst it.”

It is an ominous sign that Henderson potentially remains so important to Liverpool at this stage of his career. He will be 33 at the start of the new campaign.

Of course, he has given so much to Liverpool. But the Reds need to find a way to refresh their midfield in the summer. They need more energy. And they arguably need more players at their peak, or approaching it.

That will also take a lot of the pressure off of Henderson and Fabinho. The pair clearly have the ability to be absolutely outstanding. But too much is probably being asked of them when you consider where Liverpool want to be.