Carlos Vinicius reacts to transfer announcement made by Tottenham

Carlos Vinicius has reacted on social media to the announcement made by Tottenham Hotspur today about Manor Solomon.

Tottenham are trying to move quickly during the summer transfer window. They have already signed Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

Today, they confirmed the signing of winger Manor Solomon. The attacker spent half of last season on loan at Fulham and clearly impressed those at Spurs.

Spurs hired new manager Ange Postecoglou and are rebuilding for next season. Former Spurs player Vinicius reacted to the winger signing for his old club.

Carlos Vinicius reacts to Tottenham announcement

Spurs announced the signing of Solomon today. The winger also posted on Instagram after the announcement and expressed his excitement of joining the club.

The winger said: “I’m so delighted and excited to be joining this fantastic football club. It’s truly an honour to be here and I can’t wait to get started. To dare is to do!”

Vinicius replied with a simple message as he reacted to the Spurs announcement. The Brazilian said: “All the best soloooo”

Despite Vinicius not having the greatest of spells at Spurs, it is nice for him to wish Solomon luck. The two played together whilst at Fulham so there is clearly no love lost between the two despite the move.

Solomon excited many in the Premier League last season and it will be very interesting to see how he gets on at Spurs next season.

The club are not in a European competition so one of the most important targets is to make sure they qualify next season.

In order to do this, new manager Postecoglou needs to get the squad playing at their best from the start of the new season.

With three players already signed, it is a good start. This means that the squad can get a full pre-season together. No doubt some more signings will come soon.