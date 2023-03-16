Carlo Ancelotti admits it's so difficult to deal with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah











Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says it’s so difficult to deal with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, but praised Nacho for delivering a ‘top class’ performance against him last night.

Liverpool fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Bernabeu and crashed out of the Champions League last night. Karim Benzema’s second-half effort proved to be the difference between the sides, but Jurgen Klopp’s men had a mountain to climb before they had even kicked a ball after losing the first-leg 5-2 at Anfield last month.

The Reds struggled to break down a resilient Madrid defence on the night and Salah had a difficult time up against Nacho.

Now, Ancelotti has praised the Spanish defender for dealing with the threat of Salah, while admitting that it’s difficult to face the Egyptian winger.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Ancelotti on Salah

“Nacho delivered a top class performance. It isn’t easy to play against Salah and he did a brilliant job,” Ancelotti told Madrid’s official website.

“The problems I have come when I have to play guys out of position. I would love to give minutes to everyone but you just can’t and I have to look at their attitude.

“Ceballos and Nacho make the most of the time they get in spectacular fashion.”

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Salah hasn’t been at his best this season but that is partly down to him needing time to gel with the likes of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

The 30-year-old didn’t stop trying to make things happen last night, but it just wasn’t to be for Liverpool.

Klopp’s men lacked any real cutting edge in the final third and often let themselves down with their final ball.

Liverpool will now be fully focused on ensuring they are in the Champions League next season as they face a battle to finish inside the top-four.

They will need to find some consistency between now and the end of the season. And if Salah starts firing once again, that will only improve their chances of pipping Tottenham and Newcastle to fourth-place.

