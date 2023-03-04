'Can't speak highly enough': Paul Merson says Arsenal have a truly brilliant player in their ranks











Paul Merson has paid tribute to the quality and consistency of Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka.

Saka opened the scoring on Wednesday night to set the Gunners on their way to beating Everton 4-0 and going five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Merson told the Daily Star that Saka delivers when it matters, breaking games open as opposed to chipping in when the game is already won.

There was also praise for Gabriel Martinelli for the way he has rediscovered his form recently with four goals in his past three games.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Paul Merson on Bukayo Saka

He said: “To reel off three wins on the trot after the run Arsenal were on is some going.

“The Gunners are the only team in the country that has two players in double figures this season in Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. That tells you everything within itself.

“Saka is a player that thrives on delivering in big moments. He never scores the fifth goal in a 5-0 win, it’s always an equaliser or one that puts Arsenal ahead. I can’t talk highly enough of the bloke.

“The same applies to Martinelli, who really fell away and went off the boil just a few weeks ago. But the way he and Arsenal have bounced back has been nothing short of outstanding, these are still young players but they are stepping up to the plate when it really matters.”

View Instagram Post

Saka is Arsenal’s main man and is not just one of the best young players in the league; he is one of the best players full stop.

If they do win the league, the contribution of Saka will be crucial, not least in terms of his ability to unlock tight, tense games.

Martinelli’s return to form is most welcome too and the Brazilian should get even better once again when Gabriel Jesus returns to action.