Liverpool did a lot of work in the transfer market this summer, but one area they neglected was their defence.

Indeed, the Reds didn’t sign a single new defender this summer, and that’s something that has concerned Graeme Souness.

Speaking to The Mirror, Souness has stated that he’d liked to have seen a new centre-back come in at Liverpool this summer, claiming that Joel Matip isn’t a player Liverpool can rely on nowadays due to his sketchy fitness record in recent years.

Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Can’t rely on Matip

Souness shared his verdict on the defender.

“I think the defence is more than good enough, the goalkeeper is more than good enough, but the blend in the midfield is not quite right. I’d like to see them get another central defender, Matip can’t keep himself fit for a long, hard Premier League year,” Souness said.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Needs replacing

As much as we hate to say it, Souness is right about Matip.

The Cameroon international is a ‘magnificent’ defender on his day, but, as the old saying goes, the best type of ability is availability, and the centre-back just isn’t reliable on that front.

Injuries have been a constant issue for Matip in recent years, and with both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez also struggling on that front, Liverpool may need to recruit a new centre-half to come in and take up the mantel.

Liverpool do need a new centre-back, and perhaps that’s something we should be keeping an eye out for as we approach the January transfer window.