Speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol has been discussing Liverpool’s future if Jurgen Klopp were indeed to leave Anfield.

The German is becoming increasingly frustrated at Liverpool after a difficult season, and while a departure doesn’t appear to be imminent, there have been some whispers that the gaffer could leave.

Nicol was asked who he’d like to see at Anfield if Klopp were to leave and he gave a very interesting answer.

Indeed, Nicol said that he’d like to see Carlo Ancelotti come in if Klopp were to leave.

Ancelotti for Klopp

Nicol gave his verdict on who he’d like to replace Klopp.

“If Klopp decides to retire tomorrow, which manager could save this Liverpool team?” Nicol was asked.

“This season nobody,” Nicol replied.

“We didn’t actually say this season, so just to turn things around and get them fighting on all fronts again?” Nicol was asked.

“It’s been a complete and utter anomaly this year, if you said to anyone who knows anything about football that this would happen this season, you wouldn’t believe it. Come on. It’s the same team this year that has completely disintegrated,” Nicol said.

“Ancelotti if he leaves Real, you can’t go wrong, he didn’t have any pieces of the puzzle at Everton if you know what I mean, if you don’t have the pieces you can’t put it together. I would take Ancelotti.”

Safest bet in history

Say what you will about Carlo Ancelotti, he’s consistently proven to be the safest managerial bet you can make.

Whether it be at Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG or AC Milan, the Italian guarantees success everywhere he goes, and he’d certainly get Liverpool back on track.

He’s one of the greatest managers in history, and while he may not be as transformative as someone like Klopp, if Liverpool wanted to steady the ship and get moving in the right direction, Ancelotti wouldn’t be a bad pick.

