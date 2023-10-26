‘Can’t get near him’: £26m Arsenal target scores v Barcelona in Champions League

Arsenal have been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov in recent weeks.

TEAMtalk reported earlier this month that Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have set their sights on the Ukraine international.

Arsenal are far from alone in pursuit of Sudakov, however. Manchester City, Chelsea and Brighton are apparently keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

Now, ‘one of the game’s most exciting emerging talents’ has delivered a solid Champions League display against the giants of Barcelona.

The reported Arsenal target’s club was in action away at the Camp Nou and, though they lost, they made it hard for the hosts.

Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu via Getty Images

And though Barca scored twice in the first half, Sudakov halved the deficit in the 62nd minute with a neat goal.

As per BBC Sport, the 21-year-old made a great run behind Oriol Romeu, “who can’t get the better of him”.

The reported Gunners target was then on hand to emphatically fire Shakhtar back into the contest for his first Champions League goal.

Arsenal target Sudakov shines against Barca

Sudakov’s stats, as per Whoscored, show how well he played. The stats outlet gave him a 7.32 rating, the best on his team.

He had two shots, of which one was on target (and in the back of the net), and also made two key passes and weighed in with one tackle and one clearance.

Calciomercato previously reported that the reported Arsenal target’s club values their player at €25-30million (£21.5-26million).

In 77 appearances for Shakhtar, Sudakov has registered an impressive 13 goals and 12 assists.

Scouts from across Europe will no doubt have been watching Sudakov in action.

If the Gunners want to get their hands on him, they’ll probably have a lot of competition now.