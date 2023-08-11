‘Cannot be excluded’: Journalist shares what Liverpool may be about to do in the race to sign Moises Caicedo

Chelsea looked like favourites to sign Moises Caicedo for a brief moment after Fabrizio Romano reported that he had his heart set on a move to west London, but now, Liverpool may be back in the race.

This crazy transfer saga between Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino is rumbling on, and there could yet be another twist in this tale.

Indeed, according to Rudy Galetti, Liverpool may actually be about to raise their bid for Caicedo in order to beat Chelsea to his signature.

This is bordering on madness at this point.

Jurgen Klopp has already stated that Liverpool have agreed a fee to sign Caicedo, but now they may up their offer in order to keep Chelsea at arms length.

The Blues are yet to make their bid for Caicedo, but after being hesitant to pay £100m for him before the Liverpool saga started, we can’t imagine that they will be too keen to pay north of £110m at this point.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

It would be a very un-Liverpool move to go out and bid in such a way for Caicedo, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

The player himself wants to join Chelsea, but when it comes down to brass tax, cash is king in this game, and if Brighton get a better offer from Liverpool than they do from Chelsea, the Seagulls will make sure that their midfielder is headed to Anfield rather than Stamford Bridge.

Somehow, on a day when Harry Kane has seemingly sealed his move to Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea have conjured up an even bigger transfer story that is stealing all of the headlines.

Who knows what will happen next in this race, but, for our money, it’s been the most exciting transfer saga of the summer.