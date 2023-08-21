‘Can you imagine’: Andros Townsend says it’s scary how good 26-year-old Spurs player would be if Kane stayed

Andros Townsend has admitted wishing that James Maddison got the chance to play with Harry Kane for Tottenham Hotspur, but still backed the summer signing to get up to 15 goals for his new club.

Townsend was speaking on Match of the Day 2 after Spurs picked up a 2-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend. It was the first victory under Ange Postecoglou.

It was an outstanding performance from Tottenham, with James Maddison once again standing out as a brilliant performer for the side.

Maddison marked his competitive debut for Spurs with two assists in the draw with Brentford. And he was absolutely a thorn in the side of the visitors at the weekend.

Townsend disappointed Kane and Maddison won’t play together for Tottenham

Unfortunately, Richarlison is yet to prove that he can be the striker who can help the side move on from Harry Kane. With that, Townsend has conceded that it is hard to not wonder what the two England internationals could do together if they were playing in Ange Postecoglou’s side.

“You know what, it’s tough to say, but can you imagine Harry Kane and Maddison together,” he told Match of the Day 2. “It is what it is, but Maddison’s a great player. And he’s somebody who can get 10, 15 goals to fill the void that Harry’s left.”

Of course, Tottenham were always unlikely to be able to replace Kane with just one player. The 30-year-old scored 30 Premier League goals in a pretty dreadful Tottenham team last season.

So it is going to fall to Maddison to make an important contribution in front of goal this term.

He is yet to open his account. But he has already provided a couple of assists. And there is no question that Tottenham look so much more dangerous and exciting than last season.

Obviously, it would have been even better if Kane was leading the line this season. He is someone who has proved time and time again that he can adapt to different demands and still thrive.

But Maddison is clearly ready to lead Tottenham into this new era for the club. And so far, the fans are absolutely loving what they are seeing.