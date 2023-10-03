‘Can we just point out’: Pundit has spotted yet another massive refereeing mistake from Tottenham vs Liverpool

Liverpool may have even more reason to be angry with the standard of officiating in the Premier League now.

The Reds and Jurgen Klopp were left raging over the weekend, and now, another incident has emerged.

Tottenham vs Liverpool this weekend may go down as one of the worst officiated games in recent Premier League history.

VAR actually admitted they made a mistake when disallowing Luis Diaz’s goal for offside, while both red card decisions were questionable.

However, according to Don Hutchison and Chris Foy, speaking on Premier League Productions, there may well have been another big error in terms of officiating during the game.

Indeed, both the pundit and the ex-referee agreed that Destiny Udogie was very lucky not to be sent off after he was fouled by Diogo Jota as he waved an imaginary card at the referee while also on a caution, which, by the letter of the law, should’ve led to a second yellow.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Udogie should’ve been sent off

Hutchison and Foy spoke about this incident.

“You can’t make this sort of tackle on a yellow card, but can we just point out Udogie on the pitch waving that imaginary yellow card. He was on a yellow card himself, so when you wave the yellow card this season, that’s an automatic caution, right Chris?” Hutchison said.

“When you sit on the floor and wave that imaginary yellow card, having already been on a yellow card, he was fortunate to not pick up another one, that’s for sure,” Foy replied.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Shambles

Just when you thought this refereeing performance couldn’t come under any more scrutiny, this point is raised.

In all honesty, sending Udogie off for this incident would’ve been petty, but, at the end of the day, rules are rules.

Referees are keen to enforce these ridiculous rules most of the time, so why didn’t they here?

Liverpool were already raging about the refereeing performance in this game, and now, they have even more reason to be angry it would seem.