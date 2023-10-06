Arsenal face Manchester City this weekend, and the timing of this game may be absolutely perfect for the Gunners.

Indeed, City have just shown the rest of the Premier League that they’re very much beatable. Wolves just turned them over 2-1, and the Man of the Match on that day was certainly Craig Dawson.

The centre-back was incredible against City, and speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, David Seaman has joked that he’d like Dawson at the heart of the Arsenal defence for this game in order to keep a leash on Erling Haaland.

Can Dawson start?

Seaman spoke about the 33-year-old defender and pleaded for him to start for Arsenal this weekend.

“I’ll go 2-1 to Arsenal. Can we have Dawson for this game to mark Haaland? I know, to mark Haaland out of the game and to clear them off the line as well, what a game he had last weekend. But I have to go for an Arsenal win, just to keep hopes alive and give some confidence that we’d beat them in the league for once,” Seaman said.

Haaland’s kryptonite

As strange as this sounds, Dawson may well have Haaland’s number.

He didn’t let the Norwegian have a single sniff of goal at the against Wolves, and Arsenal certainly need one of their defenders to replicate that sort of performance this weekend.

Of course, in reality, Arsenal would much rather have William Saliba at centre-half than Dawson, but given how good the former West Ham man was against City at the weekened, the Gunners will be wanting Saliba to take a leaf out of the senior centre-half’s book and try to find a way to keep Haaland quiet at the Emirates on Sunday.