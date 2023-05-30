‘Can see it in his face’: Pundit says £27m player really isn’t happy at Arsenal











David Hiller believes that Kieran Tierney genuinely isn’t happy at Arsenal.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, the pundit gave his verdict on the Scottish left-back, and he noted that he doesn’t think the defender is happy at all with life at Arsenal.

Indeed, Hillier says that Tierney wants to be much close to his family up in Scotland, noting that while the player loves Arsenal, his heart is elsewhere right now as he really wants to be closer to home.

Tierney isn’t happy

Hillier gave his verdict on the £27m left-back.

“We were talking about disappointments, and I will say there were a couple of players who had the potential to do a lot better this season who didn’t I will say Kieran Tierney, he could’ve worked harder at being happy, he could’ve given a bit more,” Hillier said.

“Tierney’s situation is nothing to do with playing a different way or adapting his game. I’m telling you, the boy is not happy, you can tell a mile off. He wants to be with his family. I truly believe I can see it in Tierney’s face, he loves Arsenal, but his heart is somewhere else. There’s a club up there who have just gotten into the Champions League who aren’t far away from where his family is. It’s about happy players.”

It’s not easy

Say what you will about professional footballers and their salaries, but it mustn’t be easy to be miles away from home if you place a lot of importance on your family ties.

Tierney is a very down-to-earth individual, and while the bright lights of London appeal to many young players, the left-back would probably rather be closer to home so he can spend time with his loved ones.

As Hillier says, that can lead to unhappiness at Arsenal, and he may well look to move to a club up north this summer, with Newcastle said to be very interested.

