'Can I just say something': Ian Wright says 25-year-old was extremely unlucky that Liverpool sold him











Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, Ian Wright has been discussing Dominic Solanke and his spell at Liverpool after his performance against the Reds at the weekend.

The 25-year-old was brilliant for Bournemouth as the Cherries beat the Reds 1-0, and Wright couldn’t help but wonder what the England international could’ve done at Liverpool.

Indeed, Solanke was a Liverpool player once upon a time, but he struggled to really make the step to the next level during his time at Anfield, eventually being sold to Bournemouth.

Wright says that Solanke was quite unlucky to fail at Liverpool, stating that his spell at Anfield just happened at the wrong time for the player.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Solanke unlucky

The pundit gave his view on the 25-year-old.

“Can I say something about Solanke, and you look at Firmino, you look at how Solanke played in that game, Jesus Christ man. I remember watching Solanke at Liverpool and thinking ‘I can’t see it’, and you watch him and think ‘come on, can you?’ and you watch how he played the other day with a point to prove in a role that is similar to Firmino and you think it’s just the way it goes and sometimes things just happen at the wrong time,” Wright said.

Getting there

Solanke doesn’t quite look like a top-class striker just yet, but he’s certainly getting there.

Indeed, he’s been Bournemouth’s star man this season, and it wouldn’t surprise us at all if he got another crack at playing for a top club in England.

Sadly, as Wright says, his spell at Liverpool just came a bit too early for him. He wasn’t mature enough at that point and he couldn’t compete with Roberto Firmino, but perhaps if he was at Liverpool now, he’d be a star.

Solanke was quite unlucky in terms of timings here.

