‘Can I just say’: Pundit suggests 24-year-old Liverpool player isn’t getting credit after Bournemouth win

Anton Ferdinand has suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold does not get enough credit for the way he never hides after he made an error which led to Bournemouth’s goal against Liverpool at the weekend.

Ferdinand was speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel after the 24-year-old gave away possession before the Cherries broke the deadlock at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was punished for a poor first touch against Andoni Iraola’s side. The right-back received a pass from Virgil van Dijk midway in his own half.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, his touch was heavy and allowed the visitors to steal the ball before ultimately finding the back of the net.

Ferdinand praises Alexander-Arnold after mistake in Liverpool win

Alexander-Arnold has potentially come in for more criticism than any other member of the current Liverpool squad. Much of it has been unfair. But you can understand why Jurgen Klopp does now deploy him in a more advanced role.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Danny Murphy suggested that one great thing about Alexander-Arnold is that he will not let the mistake bother him or put him off his game. And that prompted Anton Ferdinand to suggest that he deserves more praise for never disappearing in games.

“Can I just say, see what you’ve just said there, he doesn’t get enough praise,” he told FIVE.

“Everyone talks about when things aren’t going well, can you still run? Are you going to go into a tackle if it’s not going well for you? Can you still get on the ball? When you’ve given the ball away, or given a goal away or whatever, and you’re at fault for it because your touch is bad or you’ve given away a pass; to have the balls to get on the ball again in the same area that you’ve just messed up in, that’s character more than anything, I think.”

At the end of the day, Alexander-Arnold is capable of things on a football pitch that the large majority of footballers even at the highest level cannot produce.

Perhaps his defensive contribution needs to be better. But he more than makes up for that with what he can do going forward.

It was also noted in the conversation between Murphy and Ferdinand that the pass from Virgil van Dijk is not the best one. So Alexander-Arnold always had a tough task to get himself out of danger.

He is still learning his new role. But clearly, the way he plays when everything clicks shows that Klopp is absolutely right to persist with the Liverpool star in that position.