Cammy Bell believes that Rangers may only get a couple of million pounds for Ibrox midfielder Glen Kamara.

Kamara has been a key player at the Scottish Premiership club for over four years.

Kamara is definitely still talented, but whatever manager takes a chance on him now will know that he is massively out of form. The midfielder is still only 27 years old, and a move away from Ibrox would perhaps suit both him and Rangers.

The midfielder has only made one substitute appearance since his last start all the way back in February 2023. This is crazy to think as he was so key for the club over the last couple of seasons.

Rangers will struggle to get £5 million for Glen Kamara

Despite The Sun reporting in September 2022 that Kamara was close to a £10 million deadline day move to Nice, Bell feels like the player is not good enough anymore to get this fee.

Bell was asked whether Rangers could get £5 million for the Finland international. He told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard, via The Daily Record: “I don’t think so. A couple of seasons ago, yes, but at this moment in time they would maybe get a couple of million for him. The £5m mark is probably pushing it.”

To now think that £5 million is pushing it for the star who was valued £10 million earlier this season shows his decline.

Rangers will be upset they didn’t accept any fees beforehand. They now practically see him as surplus to requirements.

We saw that on his day, he can shine, be it in Scotland, or in the Europa League, so it will be very interesting to see if he moves on in the summer.

