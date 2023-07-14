Cameras caught what Harry Kane asked two Tottenham players about Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane returned to training after his holiday yesterday, and his little chat with Alfie Devine and Harvey White about new boss Ange Postecoglou was picked up by the cameras.

Spurs have begun a new era under Postecoglou. Gone are the days of boring, defensive football – fans will get to see an attacking brand back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium very, very soon.

Kane was given a break after what was a long and hard season, and he only just returned to Tottenham yesterday. A video on Spurs’ official YouTube channel showed what he did at Hotspur Way on his first day back.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

What Harry Kane asked two Tottenham players about Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham appointing Ange Postecoglou is exciting on so many levels.

The style of football he will bring in is, of course, the biggest positive, but the Aussie created a special bond with the fan base during his time at Celtic, and there’s a good chance he will do the same at Spurs.

That will be a welcome change at Tottenham as Spurs fans haven’t really had that kind of a relationship with their manager since Mauricio Pochettino was at the club.

Every Tottenham supporter is curious about how their club will fare under Postecoglou, and it looks like Harry Kane is too.

On his first day back, Kane greeted all of his teammates, including two Spurs youngsters Alfie Devine and Harvey White. The England captain quickly asked them a question about Postecoglou.

“Is the new manager good?” Kane asked the two Tottenham players.

Both of them said yes and nodded their heads.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

TBR View:

Yep, the new manager is really, really good.

Pictures and videos from Tottenham’s training sessions are already giving off a different vibe than they did last season, while there seems to be a wave of excitement around Spurs fans on social media just because of Postecoglou.

Those are really good signs, and irrespective of what happens when the season starts, this is a positive change as far as the atmosphere around the club is concerned.

The big job for Postecoglou now is to convince Kane to stay and spearhead his project.