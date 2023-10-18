Liverpool made some truly bizarre signings during the Roy Hodgson era.

The likes of Paul Konchesky, Milan Jovanovic and Christian Poulsen were absolutely mind-boggling signings at the time, and, by the sounds of it, Liverpool nearly signed another player who, in all honesty, wasn’t up to the level.

Speaking on the Say it and Spray It Podcast, Bobby Zamora has now been speaking about his career trajectory, and he says that Liverpool did try to sign him in the summer of 2010 after Hodgson left Fulham for Anfield.

Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Liverpool wanted Zamora

The England international spoke about how he almost joined the Reds.

“We had Mark Hughes at Fulham at the time. I enjoyed my time with Mark, he came at the start of the season, I had a good pre-season with him. Roy came in for me at Liverpool and Harry Redknapp came in for me at Spurs, but Mark said he wanted me to stay, and I’d just had my twins in August, the end of the transfer window was coming and they both bid, I ended up signing a new contract and broke my leg the next day,” Zamora said.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

No huge loss

Sometimes you hear about these failed transfers and you bemoan the fact your club was unable to get a deal over the line, but we can’t imagine there are many Liverpool fans who are going to be too cut up about this one.

Zamora was a good player to be fair to him, but being a decent striker for Fulham and leading the line for Liverpool are two very different tasks to say the least.

He suited what Roy Hodgson wanted to do, but, sadly, Hodgson at Anfield was a match made in hell and was never going to last.