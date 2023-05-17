Callum Wilson shares what shocked him about Leeds fans during Saturday's game











Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has admitted that he was surprised by the atmosphere at Elland Road during the clash against Leeds United on Saturday.

Leeds picked up what could turn out to be a valuable point against an in-form Newcastle side over the weekend.

Sam Allardyce’s men will be kicking themselves after missing an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the first-half, with Patrick Bamford wasting a chance from the penalty spot.

The Magpies fought back and looked to be on their way to a 2-1 win. But Rasmus Kristensen popped with a vital equaliser.

Callum Wilson bagged both of his goals from the penalty spot on the day and the Newcastle striker has been speaking about the atmosphere at Elland Road on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Wilson shocked by Leeds fans

Wilson labelled the atmosphere at Elland Road as ‘one of the best’ he’s played in this season and admitted that it left him surprised on Saturday.

“They’re a side where they are on the front foot, they will press, they will rat around, try and get in your face, tackle, break up play and make the game scrappy and bitty,” Wilson said.

“When you are trying to play your nice football they want it to become a bit of a fight and a mess, really.

“They are good at set pieces and crosses in the box, long throws. Any throw, it’s coming in your box. So that’s the game that it is, they are fighting for their lives so they have that desire. It’s difficult.

“What I would say is that their stadium and atmosphere is one of the best I have played in this season.

“For a team that’s down there in the relegation zone, you don’t expect atmospheres to be like that but it was loud before the game, they scored and the roof lifted off and it just gave them that momentum before we scored a penalty just before half time which took the wind out of their sails a little bit.”

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It’s hard to disagree with Wilson that Leeds fans produce one of the best atmospheres in the league at Elland Road.

But it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they were well behind their side as they bid to stay in the Premier League.

The Whites face a huge clash against West Ham on the weekend before they play their final game of the campaign at home to Tottenham.

It could all come down to the final day and Leeds will certainly be thankful should they get the opportunity to stay up on home soil.

